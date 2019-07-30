We’ve covered a lot of ground in the past few weeks.
To recap, we all have deeply personal, individual and occasionally conflicted views on the issue of race. This fact has been reflected in our efforts, as a society, to address the issue. Our legislators and courts have issued contradictory directions and opinions over the years. Furthermore, these edicts are the subject of continual re-interpretation. In short, the actions of our society reflect our thoughts and actions as individuals.
With that in mind I want to point out a few conclusions from what I’ve presented so far for you to keep in mind as we consider action for the future.
Firstly, because there are widely-held perceptions about the role and importance of race in our society there will never be one single perfect solution for addressing racial inequality as long as we continue to think like individuals. You may disagree with me about my ideas for addressing this issue. I may disagree with yours. The overriding idea here is that we have to address the issue in terms of what is good for our society — not just our individual senses of justice. Secondly, whatever we eventually agree on, we have to approach it with consistency.
Government-based programs need consistency in three areas in order to succeed: direction, funding and oversight. Direction begins with a leadership that can boldly and clearly state the goals of the program. Funding means we can’t just establish a program and walk away from it. Funding has to be continuous and measured. Finally, a clear metric needs to be established so that we can evaluate the effects of government spending. This is called oversight and it gives us the ability to evaluate the program and make adjustments where necessary.
Success is also dependent on having realistic expectations with regards to the length of commitment that we are prepared to make. My observation is that any full-scale government intervention in a societal event takes about 20 years (a generation) before the effects are felt and able to be measured. Patience is a must but because we are tied to relatively short election cycles our leaders tend to lose sight of that fact.
As far as leadership goes I will point out that we currently have a president who has been sued on numerous occasions for violations of the Fair Housing Act. Along with that, and with reference to the Cabinet positions that most directly engage in Civil Rights related matters (Labor, HHS, HUD and Education), we don’t have anybody in the Executive Branch with prior government experience or exposure to those areas that they are in charge of directing. So much for leadership.
Funding levels have been mostly consistent, but occasionally misdirected. Ben Carson’s HUD budget, for example, has earmarked funds for global business development and cybersecurity. These are items which I think would fall under Commerce and Homeland Security’s purview. Education spending under Betsy Devos is being cut by 10% in the coming year. Ditto for Health and Human Services. More and more of these agencies’ budgets are being given over to “discretionary” spending instead of being tied directly to communicating and enforcing existing policy. This is a fancy way of saying “embezzlement.”
It may very well be true that we can cut funding and get more bang for our buck with proper oversight. But vigilance is the price of freedom, folks; it’s our job to pay attention to these things and make sure that we are getting the results.
We need to agree on a uniform method for measuring the success of these programs and be ready to make changes. We can’t fix it if we don’t know that it’s broke — or if we don’t know that we fixed it the wrong way the first time.
I think if these guidelines were applied to the issue of race back in the ’60s we would have realized that direct grants to underperforming school systems would have cured a lot of society’s ills without the level of rancor that quick fixes, like busing, generated. Furthermore, the effect of this sort of approach would have benefited America as a whole in a manner that would not be preferential to any one group. Imagine what kind of workforce — and more harmonious society — we could have had.
Furthermore, any solution that is viewed as giving “preferential” treatment to one group instead of benefiting society at large will ultimately reinforce racial sentiment instead of abating it. We have to get rid of racism before we can address racial disparity.
The best choice is not always the most popular or the least expensive. And that will continue to be the case unless we can remove prejudices from our decision-making process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.