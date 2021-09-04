As we are all aware, the pandemic has made educating students into a very challenging mission. Students have fallen behind despite the best efforts of teachers and staff under unprecedented conditions. The need for extra tutoring and mentoring has never been greater. Time for Senior Citizens to step up.
New Braunfels and Comal County senior citizens, please consider helping our students, teachers and school districts. Volunteer to read with elementary students! RSVP America Reads is currently recruiting volunteers to work with elementary students. Principals and teachers select students who would benefit from extra individual attention and instruction in reading. The students are assigned to an adult volunteer who works with students at least once a week for thirty minutes at a designated room on the school campus.
