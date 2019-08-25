In response to Jack McKinney’s column on Tuesday, Aug. 13, I agree we should be concerned about sentencing innocent people to death for heinous crimes that they may not have committed.
I agree with Jack’s statement that the death penalty is justified if “a killer committed the crime with a preponderance of physical evidence and that he (she) did it with malice aforethought.” Furthermore, I agree the defendant, financially able or not, should have adequate legal representation providing the opportunity to prove a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crime. As you know, in our legal system, the defense for the accused criminal does not have to prove innocence; they simply need to prove that there is a reasonable doubt of being guilty. Maybe we should assign a public defender to each unborn baby that is being considered for abortion. I’m not a lawyer, but even I could prove reasonable doubt for an innocent, unborn baby.
Chuck Waite,
New Braunfels
