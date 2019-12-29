In January of 2016, the newspaper wrote that the family of 23-year-old Samantha Miranda deserved closure and justice.
She was found on the sidewalk along the service road to Interstate 35 in in the early morning hours of May 21, 2015.
In that January editorial, David Ferguson, the New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, spelled out clearly that the young woman’s death wasn’t forgotten.
“It’s still an active investigation. We’re following up on leads,” he said. “We have detectives working on it daily.”
Law enforcement is a deliberate process — and for those wronged and those grieving — answers can never seem to come soon enough.
But for Samantha’s family, those investigations may finally provide them with some of those answers.
Shortly before Christmas this year, authorities announced that two Louisiana men — Joseph Christopher “Joey” Austin Jr., 23, of Avondale, Louisiana, and De Hieu Nguyen, 41, of Harvey, Louisiana, were served with arrest warrants charging they killed Miranda during the commission of a robbery.
True to their word, police continued to work the case, even as four years passed.
“That exhaustive investigation has included hundreds of hours of interviews, extensive forensic investigation, and numerous search warrants and subpoenas,” Ferguson said. “Based on the statements made by the suspects during those interviews, combined with evidence already obtained throughout the course of the 4½-yearlong investigation, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for each of those suspects.”
Nothing will bring Samantha Miranda back to her family, or give them the years they’ve lost. But the tireless work of the New Braunfels Police Department, along with assistance from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, San Antonio Police Department, Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force, Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, opens the door for a sense of relief that those responsible for ending her life will be held accountable.
