When seeking to identify the causes of this current health crisis please understand, it is not the World Health Organization.
Defunding the WHO means in many countries more mothers will die in childbirth, more children dying of malnutrition, more cases of malaria and the coronavirus infecting and killing more people in more places, perhaps even in the U.S.
Albert Einstein once asked the philosophical question of his friend and fellow physicist, Neils Bohr, one of the founding fathers of quantum mechanics, “Do you believe the moon does not exist if no one is looking at it?”
As we have seen with the Coronavirus crisis, what happens in a wet market in Wuhan, China, a city of 14 million people half a world away that many never knew existed or had heard of, can make a difference to everyone in the world no matter how far away they may be, even if they were not looking or paying attention.
“America First” is a slogan that should be relegated to the history books describing a right-wing, fascist philosophy in the first half of the 20th century and is no longer an appropriate view or slogan for the interconnected world of the 21st century.
Al Gore said when accepting the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on both the book and the movie, An Inconvenient Truth, “There’s an old African proverb that says, ‘If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ We have to go far — quickly. And that means we have to quickly find a way to change the world’s consciousness about exactly what we’re facing, and why we have to work to solve it.”
So let us all, everyone, everywhere go far together and as quickly as possible to solve this coronavirus caused crisis, universal healthcare, climate change and all of the others we face together. And, let’s get started today.
Bruce Carpenter,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.