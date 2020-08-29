Our policy on page four includes the sentence, “The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reserves the right to edit or reject submissions.” We are committed to allowing diverse voices, but that doesn’t require us to publish every letter or column.
I have been a subscriber of the Herald-Zeitung since 2004. I have never written a letter to the editor. I have always considered myself a part of the silent majority. However, this time I must speak out regarding your column on July 25.
I was so alarmed because of your apology for doing the right thing. Your job is to publish differing opinions. I am sorry you were intimidated by someone’s “disappointment.”
