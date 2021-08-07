On July 8, Indivisible NBTX held a rally at Main Plaza protesting Gov. Abbott’s Special Session to restrict the voting rights of Texans. He used the excuse of voter fraud even when no such fraud was found in 2020 in Texas, which already has the most restrictive voting requirements in the U.S. This follows a pattern implemented by other Republican-controlled state legislatures which are trying to pass restrictions to voting which disproportionately affect minorities, disabled and young Americans.
The revised Texas bill dropped the previous cut in Sunday voting hours used by many Black churches in the “Souls to the Polls” effort, but added new proposals, including voter ID requirements (Driver’s License number or last 4 digits of Social Security number) for mail-in ballots, banning drive-thru and 24 hour voting, which were used successfully to increase 2020 voter turnout in Harris County, a ban on sending unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots, restrictions on assistance to disabled voters, and a new requirement for a monthly review of voter rolls looking for non-citizens.
