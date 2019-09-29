I have to comment on Jerry Kempe’s letter to the editor. One point in particular is the “fine people” hoax that has been going on for the last few years. You will see below an excerpt from president Trump’s interview. I have underlined the key lines in his talk.
TRUMP: “Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group — excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue...
...It’s fine, you’re changing history, you’re changing culture, and you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally — but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, okay?”
He obviously without any hesitation or prompting renounced the neo-Nazis as “fine people” but I know that most of you have never heard or seen this.
The first thing you should be asking yourself is why is this the first time I’m hearing about this? What else am I not getting the full story about? Why is the media spinning this story this way?
The answer is obvious. The bulk of the media today is liberal and they want to push their liberal agenda. If your a liberal you probably think this is great. If I were in your shoes I would feel that I was being used. At the very least I would like to know the whole story so I could make my own decision based on the facts. I would feel that if they have to mislead me they don’t really think that much of me. I wouldn’t like being treated like a lemming.
How many other stories about the president have we heard will end his presidency only to find out that it is just more misdirection. Russian collusion etc. etc. So when he tweets and you want to cringe, ask yourself, how else can the president get his side of the story out? What is the real story? What are they not telling me? Please do your homework, be informed.
Tommy Greenstein,
Comal County
