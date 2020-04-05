The events of the past few weeks, as the nation has groped with how to deal with the coronavirus, have brought home to me how fortunate I have been. For most of my working life, I had a job that paid a family-supporting wage, provided health insurance, included paid sick leave and vacation, offered a defined-benefit retirement plan, and, at a small cost to me, offered life insurance and income continuation insurance. I could have weathered even an extended medical emergency without losing my savings or my home.
The pandemic has made it clear that most people in 2020 don’t have the advantages that I took for granted during my working life. If they don’t work, they don’t get paid. If they get sick, they’re unlikely to seek medical help because of the cost. If they get really sick, the bills will sink them. If a recession forces their employer to close down, good luck.
Of course, the economy here in Texas is booming, so that must reflect the less affluent parts of the country. It would be nice if that were true. The Center for Public Policy Priorities recently published some information on Texas, more specifically on working Texans. Forty percent of working age adults in Texas earn less than $32,000 per year — that’s two and a half times the federal poverty level.
Twenty-five percent of Texans between the age of 19 and 64, have no health insurance. We have the honor of having the most uninsured and the highest rate of people lacking insurance of the 50 states.
Forty percent of working Texans have no paid sick leave. If you’re a service-sector worker, chances are that you’re part of the 78% of your co-workers without paid sick leave. Service-industry businesses are also the first to be impacted in an economic downturn, so service employees are the first to see hours cut and jobs disappear.
Nearly four million Texans depend on Food Stamps to feed their families, and a large number of school age kids depend on school lunch programs for a significant part of their daily nutrition.
Fortunately, actions in Washington and Austin seem to have patched together enough band aids to help working people get through the social-distancing, quarantines and financial challenges of the health crisis. After this crisis passes, we need to remember that those same people have exactly the same challenges on a regular basis. They just don’t all have them at the same time.
People get sick, miss work and don’t get paid. Or they get sick, go to work and spread the bug to coworkers and customers.
People need to see medical professionals, but they don’t because they can’t afford the bill. They should take a medicine to control some chronic disease — high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, etc.—but they can’t afford the drugs, so a treatable condition makes them sicker and sicker. Kids living in poverty can’t imagine the American dream because no one around them has ever experienced it. I could go on, but the point should be clear.
I still like to believe that the USA is a different kind of country, that’s what I was taught so many years ago by my parents and my schools, but when so many of my fellow citizens live so close to the edge, it’s tough to hold firm to that belief.
We are a very rich country. Our workers are the most productive in the world.
The values we espouse are unsurpassed. Our challenge is to learn from this catastrophe and to use the resources that we have in such abundance to make our values real.
