From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy” might be an overused cliche — but it’s still also undeniably true.
What the coronavirus pandemic is doing to the global economy might be hardest felt at the small business level where owners and operators don’t have deep pockets or a sugar daddy angel investor waiting in the wings.
Spotlighting those small businesses is always a worthwhile endeavor and The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce did just that this week when it recognized 2tarts Bakery owners Ashley Landerman and April Ryan as this year’s “Small Business Person of the Year.”
The bakery has had quite a few highlights over the last year and the latest award is equally well earned.
It’s more than just a small business, it’s become a fixture in downtown and a part of the fabric of the rich and varied New Braunfels community.
The holiday weekend is upon us and while the unofficial start of the summer season will be a very different animal this year because of the coronavirus, it’s still likely to be a very busy and very hectic few days ahead.
The holiday is set to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to the nation but a lot of ceremonies across the country will be virtual in nature or slimmed down because of the virus.
Many use the holiday weekend as a time to celebrate the changing of the season, and in New Braunfels it serves as the real spike in visitors coming to the area.
So let’s give an ahead-of-time kudos to those officials who will be putting in the hours this weekend on Monday — whether it’s working in law enforcement, the fire department or doctors and nurses at medical facilities. You’re all appreciated.
