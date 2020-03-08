Your life is a lie.
Too much?
Ok, maybe your life is a lie. Maybe it’s not. Who am I to judge?
If you believed, as I did, that Texas was the most friendly state in the nation and that we had perfected the notion of the vaunted Southern Hospitality, then your life is a lie.
Welcome to my club.
We don’t have jackets.
I was born in Austin and have grown up my entire life in the Lone Star State hearing time and again about how kind and generous we Texans are.
And I tried, to the best of my deeply introverted and equally deeply cynical ability, to live up to those expectations.
I also grew up hearing about the horrible Yankees to the north with their callous disregard for simple civility who would just regularly run people off the road — and not even do the requisite, “I’m An Idiot And Didn’t See You There! I Am So Sorry!” wave.
I ALWAYS do that wave and I also go out of my way to be courteous and let people in — even if the right turn lane was CLEARLY marked a half mile back AND you refuse to use your blinker because you are in a GIANT pickup truck AND you might be the DEVIL.
So imagine my surprise, nay, my shock when I took a vacation to Portland, Maine (Motto: No, The Other Portland).
The idea of going to Maine in the winter when you don’t ski might seem insane, but it was sunny with highs in the mid 40s and I still saw more snow there than I have in my entire life.
Granted, most of it was piled up in giant mounds several feet tall in empty parking lots, but it was still lots of snow and so I was suitably amazed. Look, my bar is really low when it comes to things like this.
But what really shocked me was how nice everyone was. And I do mean every single person.
Now some people might say that is only because we were in a tourism city — because yes Portland, Maine is a tourism city — but I live in New Braunfels, which is a tourism city.
And while there are loads of delightful people here who live strictly by the Golden Rule™ there are also a lot who don’t.
To be fair, I was in Maine for less than a week. I’m sure if I stuck around a little longer I could have found some of their mean people. It’s just here in New Braunfels they tend to call me on the phone.
The only bad thing about the people in Maine is that they were all Patriots fans.
There were Patriots stickers, Patriots signs, Patriots, Patriots, Patriots.
I rank Patriot fans right up there with people who fly flags for politicians. I’m usually going to smile, nod, give you a wide berth and pray that you don’t try to engage me in conversation.
The biggest shock came when we walked around the city.
First, sidewalks everywhere — big plus.
Second, crosswalks everywhere — even at uncontrolled intersections.
And I wouldn’t believe it myself if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes on multiple occasions, but drivers stop.
Controlled intersections, uncontrolled intersections, you look slightly confused on the sidewalk at a place that doesn’t have a crosswalk at all, drivers STOP.
I had drivers in Maine flash their lights to let me know ahead of time that they were stopping so that I could cross the street.
It was madness.
It was everything that we talk about with Texas and the South actually demonstrated in Maine. Drivers approaching Main Plaza in New Braunfels treat those crosswalks as decorations.
So the next time someone talks to you about Southern Hospitality, you can safely ignore them. It’s a lie we tell ourselves so we don’t have to slow down for crosswalks.
