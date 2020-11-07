The COVID-19 numbers are disturbing and heart-breaking: over 120 people dead in New Braunfels, new cases rising and the positivity rate climbing. So far, over 232,000 Americans have perished.
So it was with astonishment that I saw a photograph in last weekend’s edition of the Herald-Zeitung (Oct. 31-Nov. 1) showing five people including Mayor Rusty Brockman, Senator Donna Campbell and City Council member Shane Hines standing side by side without any protective masks.
