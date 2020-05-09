The coronavirus pandemic is going to make this holiday very strange. It’s already wreaked havoc on birthday parties, office parties and other get-togethers all around the world — with graduation parties firmly in its sights.
But Mother’s Day is a particularly nasty day to lose to this virus. For many, a day of celebration and reflection will be a day of mourning. For others it will be a day of prayers as loved ones battle the disease in hospitals.
Some untouched directly by coronavirus on either side of the equation will find themselves having to mark the day separated by a pane of glass as nursing homes and assisted living centers continue to be closed to public visitation.
It’s a rule that makes sense as they have proven to be some of the most vulnerable to the disease once it takes hold — facilities in Lamar County and Paris, Texas providing the most recent example. They are also filled with some of the people who are most vulnerable to the worst outcomes. That doesn’t cushion the blow for children and grandchildren who use this occasion to trade kisses, hugs and stories.
Travel difficulties will also ground others from making trips to mark the holiday with those they love.
There is a lot going on in the world and plenty of stress to go around, but if you have a mom in your life, don’t let Sunday pass you by without recognizing them.
There are plenty of no-contact delivery services available if the reduced sized dining rooms are all booked and retailers who have watched their customers stay home for weeks would welcome the opportunity to pair you with a perfect gift.
If nothing else, give them a call and a video chat and let them know that it’s weird right now, you’re thinking of them.
