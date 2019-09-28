New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High 93F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.