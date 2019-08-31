Twenty-two-year-old Cyla Allen gives the appearance of a vivacious, self-confident and outgoing young woman who has the world at her feet.
Her winning smile and dancing eyes scream out to the world that life is fabulous.
Underneath her charming facade lives a single mother who has experienced more than her share of life’s misfortunes, often struggling to survive day-to-day while caring for her three children, the youngest of whom is four months old.
In October 2018, Cyla left her position as a restaurant manager in a crime-ridden city near Flint, Michigan relocating to New Braunfels to help care for her mother who is blind and diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease.
Moving in with her mother meant that she and her young children would be sharing a two-bedroom apartment with seven other relatives.
Although inundated with loads of family love and support, Cyla’s family was squeezed into a very cramped living space. She knew she had to make changes immediately.
Reaching out to Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels was the beginning of Cyla’s journey to long term self-sufficiency and the ability to provide a quality life for her children.
She was very excited to enter the program which involved daily parenting and life-skills classes, guidance and counseling, training in budgeting and planning short-term and long-term goals.
FPGNB, with over a thousand volunteers, exists to support, guide and lift families with children out of homelessness into safe housing, gainful employment and independence. Local churches have agreed to open their doors, classrooms, gyms and hearts to these families. The churches serve as hospitality centers, offering temporary housing, meals and loving support.
The FPGNB program’s graduation requirements involve securing employment and obtaining a residence, childcar, and transportation, while maintaining an emergency savings account.
Cyla was able to complete the program quickly, moving into her own apartment in March 2019, and landing a part-time job within walking distance of her residence. This week, thanks to the generosity of Stephanie Bascon, Cyla was presented with keys to a gently used bright red jeep wrapped in a fiery red bow.
Christian Brothers Automotive of New Braunfels graciously checked out the donated vehicle and recommended repairs which were covered by Stephanie Bascon. Cyla’s vehicle donation was coordinated through their Drive It Home program which equips graduating families with a vehicle of their own.
This would not be possible without the community’s giving spirit and willingness to help those in need.
Now that she has her very own car, Cyla is free to pursue full-time employment, and she already has several interviews scheduled. Cyla is extremely grateful for the enormous support and outpouring of friendship and love that she has received from New Braunfels.
She is dedicated to giving back to FPGNB and the community. It has often been said that a person never knows how strong she is until being strong is the only choice. Cyla found her new and improved life by having the courage to ask for help and never giving up. It certainly did not hurt to have a backbone made of steel.
The website for FPGNB is: http://www.FPGNB.org. Volunteers are always needed and welcome.
