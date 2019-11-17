Even as sirens wailed and smoke filled the air, there was little question about what was next for Wurstfest.
They will do what they always do when faced with a setback. They will collect themselves, dust themselves off and go back to work.
With the festival wrapped for the year, there were no fatalities and no injuries.
As 2019 Wurstfest President Jim Hill said, “Things can be replaced, lives can’t.”
“We will rebuild.”
When it’s all said and done there will be something better and stronger — and certainly more fire resistant — standing on the Wurstfest grounds, likely by the time the gates open next year.
There are questions to be answered.
How did the fire start on Thursday night? How did it re-ignite on Friday morning? Could anything have been done differently to prevent it?
Fire crews go through these questions every time there’s as fire. They will go through it here.
The answers to those questions will help shape fire safety and protection at the Wurstfest grounds in years to come.
Because there are plenty of years to come for Wurstfest. There will be more sausage, beer, polka music and fun.
The fire will be a memory, like the floods that have washed over the area before — a marker in time when Wurstfest and this community came together to set the table for the decades to follow.
That they would rebuild was never a question.
It’s simply what they do.
It’s what New Braunfels does.
