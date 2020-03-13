From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
History doesn’t have to be boring, it just has to be communicated the right way. Locally, that right way might just involve yoga and beer.
A recent “Flow and Know” yoga class out on the Faust bridge recently incorporated history about our community and involved a beer as a reward.
The combo is part of the city’s 175th anniversary celebration and takes the yoga classes out to areas of historical significance to share New Braunfels stories.
The recent one drew about two dozen people and there are others planned the rest of the year.
For more information on future classes visit: https://bit.ly/2wzaosG
It’s a novel idea that ties together health, history and a beverage that New Braunfels has a rich and storied history with. That’s what we call teamwork.
A nurse is never not a nurse — even when they’re 35,000 feet in the air and on vacation.
Joan Cajilig, Lone Star ER chief nursing officer and chief operations officer, took a vacation in January and along both parts of her trip ended up having to help patients in distress.
Flight attendants asked if anyone on the planes would be able to help, and in both cases Cajilig stepped up to render aid.
Having a medical emergency can be a scary situation under the best of circumstances, but having one high in the air over the Pacific Ocean, far away from hospitals and other facilities designed to deal with them is especially frightening.
Thanks to Cajilig and others who left their seats to help, the people in need of assistance knew they were in caring and professional hands.
Situations like that aren’t uncommon and it’s nice to know that professionalism and kindness don’t end when nurses and doctors step on an aircraft.
