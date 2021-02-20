To say this week has been a challenge is an understatement.
It was one of the worst of my career, but what started as a crisis ended up a blessing.
As we all know things turned bad for everyone Sunday night and proceeded to get worse the rest of the week.
The beautiful snow we all woke up to Monday morning faded quickly into no electricity or water for many.
Most couldn’t get to work for days — including myself.
Not being able to produce a newspaper was extremely frustrating and it was the first time in over 40 years that it happened.
While most of the newspaper’s staff could work from home — we’ve had practice with that during the COVID-19 pandemic — we couldn’t get employees in safely to operate the press or bundle the papers.
Once we finally had electricity long enough to crank the press and print, we had no way to deliver.
It was not safe for our carriers to be on the roads and that was my main concern.
Throughout all this my children and grandchildren needed a warm place to stay and running water.
Both my daughter and son have older homes and the insulation is not the best. Between that and the rolling blackouts — their homes were not the best places for the little ones to stay so three households became one and this grandma loved every minute of it.
Having everyone under one roof was a challenge at times but at least I knew my kids were safe, warm and fed.
Not having to worry about them gave me more time to concentrate on work — or the lack thereof.
Having a three-year-old and a nine-month-old screaming, playing, laughing and running all over the house was absolutely wonderful.
We ate what food we had in the house and lots of leftovers. Sitting down together for meals was a treat as was hovering around the fireplace to keep warm.
I realize this week has been unpleasant for many.
People lost incomes and had property damage. That is nothing to make light of.
I know the people of New Braunfels and Comal County will get through this just as we have floods and other disasters before.
As I sit in my office writing this column the sun is out and warming our little piece of heaven here in the Hill Country which also warms my heart — just as my children and grandchildren did this week.
They all finally made it back home yesterday and this morning when I was getting ready for work I told my husband, the house is way too quiet and I miss the kids already.
Having them at home this week was definitely a blessing for me.
