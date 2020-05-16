During this scary and devastating pandemic time, it’s easy to become discouraged about our loss of normal activities and certainly saddened over the loss of loved ones.
We may even think we are seeing dark days. But whatever our feelings and outlook may be, I remember an address given by Winston Churchill on October 29, 1941 at the Harrow School.
He said: “Do not let us speak of darker days; let us speak rather of sterner days. These are not dark days: these are great days — the greatest days our country has ever lived; and we must all thank God that we have been allowed, each of us according to our stations, to play a part in making these days memorable in the history of our race.”
So the questions we have to ask ourselves are: How are we serving our fellowman to help him/her get through this trying time?
What blessings have you been able to recognize every day? What gives you hope and faith as we face the future? I choose to look at the positive aspects of life. How about you?
Rodger Barlow,
New Braunfels
