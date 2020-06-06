Here is what I wish our leaders would say...
Our nation has been through a bitter test these last three months, and I mourn with you.
I mourn the families in New York City who lost beloved parents and grandparents to COVID-19, the minority communities across America reminded once again that justice isn’t always blind and a few police don’t protect, the hourly workers in Texas whose ability to feed their families disappeared with their low-wage jobs, the dairy farmers in Wisconsin who lost markets and had to throw milk away, the proud new owners in North Carolina whose dream of growing a successful business was crushed by temporary closures.
I mourn with you all. None of us would have wanted this for our country. And yet…
And yet I understand — as you do — that we now stand at the crossroads of tomorrow and the choice is ours: We can vow that the terrible deaths and devastation have not been in vain and we roll up our sleeves and work together to build a better America, or we can continue to isolate ourselves in righteous indignation at those who are different from us, to seek others to blame, and to refuse to look outside our tribal walls.
I shout: Let’s work together and acknowledge that this land we love is stronger — and better — when the voices of all are heard and considered! Let’s learn from the mistakes made during these three months — and there have been many — to become more resilient and compassionate and better prepared.
This period is a terrible reminder that even a great nation is vulnerable, that even good people can lose sight of what is right and true. Even they — we — can get caught up in a frenzy of fear and lies and greed.
All of us, from the most needy to the Wall Street wonder, have a vital role in the shaping of America and what it stands for. May our collective response at the end of these terrible months be “Thank you” for giving us a new day to be better in our dealings with each other. “Thank you,” said with humility and optimism, for remembering we are stronger when we work together — Republicans, Democrats, Independents, liberals, conservatives, and indifferents — in a climate of openness and respect.
Janyth Fredrickson,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.