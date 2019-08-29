From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
On Tuesday the people of Canyon Lake walked out across the dam’s walkway, holding hands, stopping to admire the view — just enjoying themselves — as they stood in a place that most hadn’t been in more than a year.
That’s because after accessibility and safety concerns were raised about the walkway, it was shuttered while solutions were sought.
And they found them, thanks to partnerships and volunteer work efforts that put wheel stops along the walkway and a new Americans with Disabilities Act compliant gateway.
So on Tuesday, ceremonial nails were pounded into the final wheel stops, and the gate was opened again — showing that when people put their minds to it, and really work together, there’s no problem that can’t be solved.
•••••
On Monday night the New Braunfels City Council took a step toward giving businesses room to breathe and helping protect home buyers from ending up surrounded by industrial development.
The city’s pre-existing ordinance, which dated back to 1945, has allowed single-family and multi-family residential uses in industrial zones.
That’s not something that homeowners typically want to deal with, and industrial users don’t want to have to adjust their production and work schedules around people who live in an area that’s not really meant for living to begin with.
Land use and zoning rules really only work when they make sense, and for decades the city’s have been flawed.
Correcting that oversight will help protect homeowners, their investment and the potential for businesses to bloom in New Braunfels.
