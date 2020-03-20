While the safety of visitors is their foremost priority, the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce’s other priority is promoting the businesses in the area. In essence, the lake area is fully open for tourists. There are activities in which families can participate, including the walk across the top of the dam, the hiking trails and the lake itself. Boat ramps are available and the Canyon Lake and Crane’s Mill Marinas offer boat rentals and other water-oriented opportunities. The water is clear and perfect for jumping in it!
Children love to fish and there are abundant trout, crappie and bass in the lake and the Guadalupe River, as well as plentiful guides to show you where they are.
Numerous campgrounds surround the lake and offer tent camping, RV sites, cabins, swimming pools, campfires, mini-golf, hike and bike trails, as well as indoor activities such as recreation halls with TV’s, exercise rooms, pool tables and meeting rooms. Some facilities even have shuttle service if you need to expand your lake experience.
If you want to get wet, then rent a tube and take a leisurely float down the Guadalupe. Water flow is good and water temperatures are cool.
Kim Collera, the executive director of the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce, maintains a positive attitude.
She said these small businesses depend upon visitors for their livelihood so count on their undivided attention in these uncertain times. Collera continued by explaining that while the physical office of the chamber is closed, chamber phones are open to provide information for the public.
Restaurants and bars are running normal schedules but some are only offering curbside take-out. It is advisable to call ahead to verify.
The following is an update on some of the Canyon Lake business and organizations, as of Thursday.
Goofy’s Bar and Grill is open and their Friday night band will perform as usual.
In Gruene, the Gristmill, Mozies and the Cantina are open but they are providing adequate space between patrons.
The Equinox Inn Bed and Breakfast is accepting reservations.
The GBRA canceled the gorge tours until further notice.
The park owned by Joint Base SA at Jacob’s Creek is open but the corps of engineers announced they have closed their day parks.
Mystic Quarry is operating with normal hours and activities.
Lazy L and L Campground is fully-functional with no changes to their schedule or activities.
The Canyon Lake Chamber postponed their 22nd Annual BBQ Cook-off fund-raiser until Oct. 3.
The Mid-Texas Symphony canceled their April 5th concert.
The Silver Sage Restaurant in Hancock is offering curbside and delivery service.
The Wildflour Restaurant in Sattler is offering curbside.
Robert Schaack at Canyon Lake Dentistry says they are open and assuring effective safety measures.
Canyon Vet clients in Canyon Lake, New Braunfels and Spring Branch can use the curbside check-in. The clinic is making other arrangements for distancing — check with them beforehand.
If you want to see how you can help and learn more about what they do, go to the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at www.canyonlakechamber.com, or call 830-899-2223.
