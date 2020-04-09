In the time of Coronavirus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has postponed primary runoff elections from May 26 to July 14.
He has recommended that local official postpone their elections from May 2 until the Nov. 3 general election. Several are doing so.
Presuming the need for keeping people a safe distance apart until the virus subsides, doesn’t it make sense to prepare for the contingency of allowing every registered voter to vote by mail?
Texas Democrats say “yes.” They filed a lawsuit March 20 to make that permission mandatory.
Curremtly, voting by mail is limited to people who will be out of their county on Election Day and during early voting; people who are sick or disabled; voters 65 and older; and people in jail who have not been convicted.
The Texas Election Code (Section 82.002) defines disability allowing mail-in voting this way:
“A qualified voter is eligible for early voting by mail if the voter has a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring the voter’s health.”
The Democratic Party’s suit says “Texas authorities support the conclusion that the mail-in ballots are permitted under these circumstances.”
Their suit cited an official opinion March 9, 2015, from Attorney General Ken Paxton (Opinion KP-0009):
“The plain language of section 82.002 does not require that a person satisfy any specific definition or standard of ‘disability’ outside of the Election Code in order to qualify to vote by mail.”
The Democrats ask that the court “enter a declaratory order holding that TEX. ELEC. CODE 82.002 allows any eligible voter, regardless of age and physical condition, to request, receive and have counted, a mail-in ballot, if they believe they should practice social distancing in order to hinder the known or unknown spread of a virus or disease.”
Already, several states allow universal voting by mail, and some even require it.
Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington already provide registered voters with a ballot in the mail for all their elections. States including California and Utah give counties the option of mail-in voting.
Republicans tend to oppose it. Democrats think it’s because they’re worried it will help Democrats.
But even strongly Republican states like Utah have converted to mail-in voting as cheaper and more secure.
In Congress, a dozen Democratic senators, led by Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Ron Wyden of Oregon, in mid-March proposed mandating allowance of mail-in voting to decrease the spread of the virus.
The Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act would ensure voters have 20 days of early voting in all states, require that all mail-in ballots submitted during 21 days leading to an election be counted, and ensure that all voters have the option to request absentee ballots.
The bill would provide $3 million for the federal Election Assistance Commission to begin some of the things the bill requires, and funds to reimburse states for doing the same.
“As Congress prepares to provide states with medical and economic relief, we should also act swiftly to pass my legislation to ensure that every American has a safe way to participate in our democracy during a national emergency,” said Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the elections-focused Senate Rules Committee.
Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the ranking member of the House Administration Committee, opposed the bill, citing concerns about taking away election authority from states.
Most states already have these voting methods, Davis said, but no one knows how long it would take the rest of the country to cope with it.
“We should not be pushing through unnecessary policies in a time of emergency,” Davis said. Given the Republican control of the senate, the proposed change will probably go nowhere.
In addition, Republican President Donald Trump opposes voting by mail.
“It shouldn’t be mail-in voting. It should be you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself,” Trump told reporters Friday evening.
He argued that fraud would increase with more mail-in voting. “I think a lot of people cheat,” he said.
On Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” he claimed the Democrats had a plan “that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
In addition to the virus maybe still be around in November for the presidential election, mail-in voting could help avoid long lines at the polls.
That’s especially true, given Texas’s long ballots, with local elections, and the first general election in modern Texas history without straight-ticket party voting.
The July 14 primary runoffs could be a good opportunity to get ramped up for on-line voting for November. Why not get moving?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.