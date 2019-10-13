Mr. Volz, perhaps I should have been more specific.
Mr. Trump is not a good role model for any child. Let’s take a look at his scorecard with regard to the seven deadly sins.
1 Pride: Do I even need to explain this one? Mr. Trump commits this one daily.
2. Envy: When was the last time he mentioned that he was the greatest president ever, even better than Lincoln? Yeah, make that 2 for 2.
3. Gluttony: Maybe a little harder to see but the definition of gluttony is to consume more than you need. That means money also another sin, that’s 3 for 3.
4. Lust: Another one I shouldn’t really have to explain. Just listen to the Access Hollywood audiotape. 4 for 4
5. Anger or wrath: Just read his tweets on any given day. He’s one very angry man. 5 for 5
6. Greed: If there was ever a president who put his greed before anything else, it would be this one. Sure he donates his salary but how much does he make every time he goes golf at one of his clubs? 6 For 6
7. Sloth (the avoidance of physical or spiritual work): Hasn’t been to church one time during his presidency and only one time before as far as we know. A leader who was actually doing spiritual work would try to set an example for others. Another sin making it 7 for 7.
So you go ahead being proud of the actions of our president. It’s not going to look good for you later on at the gates of Heaven.
Robert Sarkozi,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.