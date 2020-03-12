I read the recent Herald-Zeitung article concerning the proposed Vulcan Quarry. I am one of many folks that lives on FM 3009 and within a mile from the proposed quarry.
Even though Vulcan stated they would not comment as they’re not a party to the suit, they nonetheless, began this whole mess. There are several Vulcan issues that are and remain a mystery to me.
Vulcan states they’ll be good neighbors. The article states, “We have presented a responsible plan for this site that shows we’re committed to the county and doing things the right way,” Burnham said in a Herald-Zeitung article published Sept. 3, 2019. “We look forward to the next steps in the process and working with our neighbors and the community.”
Really?
To my recollection, no one from Vulcan has ever attempted to contact the community as a whole or set up a community wide meeting to discuss these “non-existent” plans. Case in point, the following excerpt is from a My Canyon Lake article on the SOAH hearing, dated 8 March 2019. This is from Vulcan spokesman Mr. Burnham.
“For more than a year, we’ve been listening and working with the community on developing a safe and responsible plan. Yesterday’s preliminary hearing marked the beginning of a six-month—process, which we look forward to participating in as we continue our engagement with neighbors and the community. During that time, we will demonstrate that we have put forth a plan that is responsive to the community, protective of human health and the environment and reflective of doing things the right way.”
And our community is some 12,000 folks strong.
So, what are the fictitious plans and, who in the “community” was involved in helping Vulcan put that plan together. Certainly not the two main community groups fighting this.
Vulcan got the SOAH judges to cite the core sample as a trade secret. Now, please understand we’re talking about dirt and rock samples.
Prior to my years with the Air Force, I worked for a local soil testing engineering firm and was part of the drilling team that collected core samples and cataloged them prior to handing them off to the lab.
Core samples are important because they accurately provide the customer what type/kind of soil/rock is beneath the ground, and, to have the information available in the event there’s litigation.
According to Vulcan’s own testimony they took 41 core samples for economic viability and destroyed all but three, which are used as a “composite sample” for air modeling data in their TCEQ air permit application.
Why would a company, like Vulcan, want a “ROCK” core sample to be considered a “trade secret”? There’s only one plausible explanation for doing this.
Either the core sample contained more of the product than anticipated (or allowed by law) or it didn’t, and the company doesn’t want their competitors to know about this.
Here’s where it gets interesting. A certified core sample on a person’s private property was obtained.
It was drilled about 35 feet from one of the sites where Vulcan drilled. This certified sample depicted a concentrate five times higher than stated in Vulcan’s permit application.
In this instance, my opinion is the silica data submitted by Vulcan likely exceeded the amount allowed by law. Since our community is not a competitor, why did Vulcan have a rock sample deemed a “trade secret?’ What are they hiding?
As a sidebar, Vulcan’s permit allowed for 1,500,000 TONS of annual stone processing which amounts to 3,000,000,000 pounds/year! Until now, all we, as a community, could argue was the air quality since TCEQ only mandated that for the application.
Now, perhaps, since we’re now in the water phase, maybe the legislators in Austin will hear us and force TCEQ to do their job — protect our health and the environment.
I wonder if Vulcan really wants to meet with the community as a whole or is it just another one of their ploys to sidestep the issues and hide behind TCEQ.
