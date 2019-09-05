On Sunday, the Herald-Zeitung launched its latest HZ Focus series, this time looking at the challenges that people in the special needs community face.
The best way to understand those is to hear it from the people who deal with them. So that’s who the newspaper is talking to.
Chances are you haven’t thought about what people in wheelchairs might face when they go out to the river or to the waterpark. You haven’t thought about the dirty looks or the nasty comments that often follow in their wake.
But others have and they’re working to make things better, not only here in New Braunfels, but across the entire region.
For evidence of that you can look at Morgan’s Wonderland and its all-access park that has drawn rave reviews from families and has attracted attention from cities who are looking to open their own recreational opportunities up to those with special needs.
The city of New Braunfels is among those as it looks to include inclusive play options at some of its parks.
Tackling problems like this isn’t always easy, but it begins with empathy and understanding. Challenges can’t be overcome until you understand them, but most importantly, you have to acknowledge that they are there.
On that front, New Braunfels and the surrounding community are stepping up and are ready to take the next step that will make our city a better place to visit — no matter what your capabilities are.
Keep following the special needs series each Sunday for the rest of the month, and then get ready to take a look at different communities of faith as we move through October.
