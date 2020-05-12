Warren G. Harding wouldn’t have lasted five minutes in the Oval Office these days.
Our 29th president spent time with his mistress, Nan Britton, in a coat closet at the White House. They had a daughter, Elizabeth, as a result but Harding’s family denied the relationship up until five years ago when DNA testing proved the relationship between Harding and Britton.
Harding also had an affair with Carrie Phillips which was documented in a series of letters between the two that finally came to light a few years back. Harding and Phillips evidently spent a lot of time together according to these notes but I’ll let you Google-search that reference on your own. This is a family newspaper.
Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt also carried on a series of illicit relationships while FDR was in office. Franklin was enamored of Eleanor’s secretary, Lucy Mercer, while Eleanor carried on a relationship with a journalist, Lorena Hickok. Another little-known fact about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt is that they were actually cousins. You could say that the Roosevelts were big on “keeping it in the family.”
Moving along there has been a lot of speculation over the years about Dwight Eisenhower’s relationship with his aide, Kay Summersby, during their times together in Europe during the war. After that we can consider issues of JFK’s faithfulness to his wife with a number of women. Lyndon Johnson carried on an affair with Alice Glass during his career in politics.
What we have in common here are men in positions of power having relationships with younger women in subordinate roles. And while these trysts may have been consensual on one level, on another it is easily arguable that they were not with respect to differing levels of power and social standing in the relationship. To be sure, Thomas Jefferson considered Sally Hemmings, as a slave, to be a piece of property. Grover Cleveland was alleged to have raped Maria Halpin and fathered a child as a result.
But all of these cases were back in the “old days” and weren’t considered newsworthy by the standards of the times. Yes, one reporter — Marvin Kalb — was manhandled by the Secret Service when he attempted to photograph an anonymous woman going into Jack Kennedy’s hotel room but stated at a later date that he never intended to report what he had seen. The question of social acceptance of this kind of behavior must also be considered.
In the period starting with the Clarence Thomas hearings and into the presidency of Bill Clinton these types of allegations became more readily reported by the press and, on that basis, are more openly discussed by us as members of society. This more “modern approach” has ended the careers of Gary Hart, John Edwards, and Al Franken — just to name a few. But where are we, really, on this issue? Are we actually beginning to address it or are we just finding new ways to sweep it under the rug?
In the public realm we are about to have to make a choice between Donald Trump — a firm believer in the Soviet-bloc mail order bride school of marriage whose attitude toward women is disgustingly well-documented — and his touchy-feely opponent, Joe Biden, against whom similar allegations are starting to come to the forefront.
In the private realm I can offer up the example of…me. Yeah, you read that right, the small-town hack editorial guy who attempts to address a serious issue while cracking jokes at Warren G. Harding’s expense. Along those lines I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to any living relatives of President Harding who happen to be reading this piece.
My thoughts on Donald Trump are well-documented but I’m not going to defend Joe Biden with any “two wrongs make a right/’But Hillary’” doubletalk. For the record I think Joe Biden did it and his call for the Senate to release any records — while knowing full well that the Senate is forbidden from doing so — is a cheap defense. Biden’s sponsorship of the Violence Against Women Act in 1990 might be a better talking point on this issue.
Ultimately, though, our leaders are a reflection of ourselves and before insisting on better conduct from those individuals we need to take a long and probably painful look at our own attitudes about sexual harassment. Whether your guidance comes from the Bible (Matthew 7:1-3 “Judge not lest ye be judged”) or Bo Diddley (“Before you accuse me take a look at yourself”) this process is an important first step. Beyond that I would opine that while social standards may change, the basic principles of “right” and “wrong” do not.
