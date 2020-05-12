New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.