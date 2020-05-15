Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, responding to the COVID-19 Virus, has his work cut out for him.
Dealing with a mysterious pandemic, that has already killed more than 75,000 Americans, including more than 1,000 Texans, is not easy.
It’s made more difficult by President Donald Trump, facing re-election in November, who spent crucial weeks pooh-poohing the disease.
And, when the virus kept spreading, and Trump’s denial wasn’t working, he turned his focus to the reinvigoration of the flagging US economy.
Trump even called Abbott to Washington, as an ornament for Trump’s efforts to boost the economy.
Perhaps ironically, the same day, the news broke that a White House valet for the president had tested positive for COVID-19.
The next day, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary also tested positive. During an effort to highlight a success story, it was not the best timing.
Back home in Texas, Abbott encountered the unfortunate situation of Dallas-area hairdresser Shelley Luther defiantly opening her salon, in spite of a district judge’s order not to disobey the governor’s edict to stay closed.
The judge — state district Judge Eric Moyé — was following Abbott’s decree, that said violating the governor’s order was punishable by fines and/or jail. He had ordered Luther not to open.
But after she blatantly defied his order, he fined her $7,000. When she refused to apologize, he sentenced her to seven days in jail.
The stampede after that to forgive her was interesting. Abbott’s response was almost trampled by Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Paxton, often a strict law-and-order guy, obviously didn’t agree with the Dallas judge’s honoring of Abbott’s stay-closed decree.
“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge ... would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” Paxton said in a statement.
He called the order to jail and fine Luther, owner of Salon a la Mode, “a shameful abuse of judicial discretion.”
Shortly after Paxton’s statement, Abbott put out a statement disagreeing “with the excessive action” by the judge, saying “there are less restrictive means” than jailing Luther.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, never one to pass up a chance for righteous indignation, after Abbott’s statement, called Luther’s sentencing “unacceptable.”
He also offered to take her place by going into house arrest for a week “so she can go back to work.”
And, he told reporters on a conference call, if Luther couldn’t afford it, he would “step up and pay the $7,000 fine, and if there’s already some money raised, I’ll make the difference to get us to $7,000.”
Most of Abbott’s executive orders had warned “failure to comply with any executive order issued during the COVID-19 disaster is an offense punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, or both fine and confinement.”
Abbott soon amended his closure order to remove jail time as a potential punishment.
However, one public official who wondered about trying to enforce Abbott’s decrees, was Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.
Acevedo said on Twitter that Abbott was “hypocritical” in issuing executive orders calling for up to 180 days in jail for those who violated his orders, then going on television to deride local governments that enforced them.
“Respectfully, @GregAbbottTX, you shouldn’t issue orders that include the jailing of violators to cover the science, just to turnaround & excoriate those who enforce YOUR executive order to cover the political backlash,” Acevedo wrote on Twitter. “Your actions are hypocritical.”
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz flew up from Houston to get a haircut from Shelley Luther.
And this from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson:
“I see no value in all the hubbub over a hair salon. We can’t afford to make martyrs out of those who flout the rule of law.
“And we can’t send the mixed message that public health guidelines are critical unless it’s unprofitable for you to follow them. That is an affront to those who follow the rules and act responsibly in these incredibly challenging times.
“But we also shouldn’t downplay any business owner’s plight in these desperate times or minimize the effect of this disease on people’s livelihoods.
“We are going to have to continue living in uncertainty, and we will have to learn to make our peace with it, even as we look for treatments and cures and push for increased testing, contact tracing and public health measures.
“Bravado, haircut photo ops and partisan antics are not cures in this fight of our lives. Put down your arms. Only love and empathy will see us through.”
