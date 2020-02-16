Two candidates are running for the office that I have proudly served for the past 11 years. I look forward to continuing my service for the citizens of Comal County until my retirement on Dec. 31, and greatly appreciate the support the citizens have shown me all these years. It matters greatly to me who the victor is, as I have a vested interest in the welfare of, not only my beloved taxpayers, but also in the best tax office staff of the entire state of Texas!
It is for these reasons that I hope and pray that my replacement will be Patrick Aten, who I invited to run and steadfastly endorse for my seat.
I am grateful that Patrick accepted the challenge, for his kindness, honesty and fairness are what I have come to trust the past 8 years I have known him.
Of equal importance, Patrick genuinely wears the title of conservative. Thanks to his two master’s degrees in public administration and political science, Patrick has proven the past 9 years through his executive leadership position with the city of New Braunfels, that he will aptly carry forward the transfer of power on Jan. 1 in a competent and seamless manner.
I respectfully ask that you consider Patrick Aten in the March 3 Primary — after all, March 3 will determine the winner since no Democrats are running for this position. He is the right person at the right time, and for all the right reasons!
Early voting takes place February 18-28, and voting may take place at any polling location within Comal County.
Thank you again for your past support, and for your serious consideration of Patrick Aten.
Cathy Talcott,
New Braunfels
