column pass without comment. His suggestion that the Democrats in the House are hiding some great truths that will demonstrate that the current occupant of the White House has been unjustly persecuted is absurd.
The Russia probe was begun by federal law enforcement professionals. The evidence of election tampering by the Russian government was so overwhelming that all US intelligence agencies agreed that it had happened. The Mueller report did not exonerate the Trump campaign. Indeed, two close associates of Trump are now in jail. One has already served his sentence, and three more are awaiting sentencing.
His comments also echo the lame defenses of House Republicans: we must know the identity of the whistleblower! Over the past two weeks 12 witnesses, diplomats and foreign policy experts, have supported everything the whistleblower said. In fact, they paint an even worse picture of abuse of office.
Finally, his comments ignore the fact that the administration has refused all requests and subpoenas for documents and has attempted to block witnesses from coming forward. If a coverup is happening, it is being lead by the White House, not the House Democrats.
The column is simply more disinformation and more muddling of the issues.
Ernie Wittwer,
New Braunfels
