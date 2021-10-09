I would like to respond to Mr. Jordan’s guest column from the Oct. 5 issue of the Herald-Zeitung. The board of the Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD) made the right move when they reduced the lodging tax rate. I’m glad this so-called unelected board (taxing authority) has finally reduced their rates, which is more than I can say for the elected body of Republican county commissioners.
Thank you WORD board for reducing the rate of the lodging tax! It was about time! Of course the nightly fees charged to short-term renters has increased over the past 20 years and therefore, should have been reduced years ago. They have been collecting more and more for years, as lodging rates increased with no corresponding rate decrease.
