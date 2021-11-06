In her opinion piece this weekend Lynn Silver tries to normalize and downplay abortion procedures. Examples given include herbs used in colonial America and safe medical procedures in the early 1800s. She uses these as a way of showing America’s decline in present times.
Do I need to remind Silver that in colonial America women were burned as witches and slavery was legal? Tuberculosis was a death sentence and almost half of children born didn’t make it to their fifth birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.