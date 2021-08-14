A few clarifications to Kendra Mannings letter about voting difficulties.
You can still vote by mail.
Updated: August 15, 2021 @ 7:42 am
Sue: I think the title given your Letter to the Editor is very accurate and telling. If the new election laws weren’t discriminatory or didn’t make it harder to vote, there wouldn’t be a need to “Defending the Election Law.” Some of your statements are misleading and imply an ability or ease of voting that isn’t actually there. For example, you state “you can still vote by mail.” However, voting by mail is limited to those 65 and older, those who will be out of state during the election and those who are disabled. If the state was truly making it easier to vote, they’d be expanding voting by mail, as is the case in many states. What they’ve actually done is make it more difficult by increasing/changing the ID requirements for voting by mail, even though there hasn’t been any significant fraud involved with voting by mail. Now that doesn’t mean all is bad, the new legislation does allow for voters to correct their ballots if they contain an error, unless it involves ID, in which case they can simply be discarded. Many of the other changes are directly targeted at largely Democratic areas of the State that used a variety of procedures to make it easier for people to vote during the pandemic. If something makes it easier for an individual to vote, why is the state outlawing those methods of voting, if not to be discriminatory and make it more difficult for minorities and others to vote. As with mail in voting, no significant amount of fraud was found involving these voting methods. Wanting to ensure fraud never occurs is not a reason to limit people’s ability to vote. Yes, you can still vote early, but the timeframes for doing so have been reduced. Not to sound like a broken record, but if they really wanted to make it easier to vote, they would have expanded those timeframes. While technically, poll watchers roles have not changed, what and how they can do things have changed. For example, the cannon be immediately removed for breaking the rules, as was the case in the past, they have to be warned. In addition, they are now allowed to sue and seek court orders agains election officials who in the poll watcher’s opinion are preventing them from doing their job. I agree our election officials in Comal County do a great job, but why should they have to now deal with potentially overly aggressive and partisan poll watchers who feel they have a mandate to “get involved.” Additionally, Texas has a history of poll watchers trying to intimidate voters, why do we want to go back to the past? If the truly made it easier to vote, which is what it should do, I might support some of the efforts to prevent cheating, whether they’re really needed or not, but the current bill doesn’t do so. In conclusion, while there might be a couple of positives in the new election law, overall the bill does NOT make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
Oops! A couple self-inflicted wounds there. Should be … there would be no need to defend the Election Law, and … they cannot be immediately removed ...
