While some in New Braunfels would like to lock the city in amber, never to change — preferably about four decades ago — that’s not really an option.
Preservation and progress are often uneasy bedfellows. How do you honor and protect history without being held back by its limitations?
That’s the question the city is wrestling with downtown where a developer wants to deconstruct three older structures to make way for new retail.
Some want to save the older buildings — particularly one former fachwerk structure — but professional movers say that it would be a Herculean task, and expensive to boot, around $130,000.
There are also legitimate questions about how much historical value the structures have after decades of additions and alterations.
Developers have agreed not to bulldoze the properties, instead opting to reclaim parts of them to incorporate into the new buildings — using the building materials of the past to help fashion a more stable future for the property is something that just makes economic sense.
If the city, or local nonprofit, wants to contribute several hundred thousand dollars toward a plan that would move the structures somewhere else, then the developer should entertain the proposal, but asking them to be on the hook for an expensive proposal that has questionable merit, doesn’t make a lot of sense.
There are buildings that are worth moving heaven and earth to try and preserve for generations going forward. Real architectural treasures deserve protection.
But not every building with old bones can be protected — and not all of them have enough left to be salvaged.
The city should find a way that protects what it can, honors the past and lets New Braunfels move forward.
