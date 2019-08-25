“How many times did you float?”
“What?”
“You live in New Braunfels, so how many times did you float the rivers this summer?”
I’m always kind of embarassed to answer this question.
I wonder what people who live in Orlando do when someone asks them how many times they went to Disney World.
The truth is none.
I floated a grand total of none times. I also went to Schlitterbahn a grand total of none times this year.
Now, I’ve been known to do Schlitterbahn from time to time because that was a childhood vacation staple growing up.
I’ve seen those tower slides while laying on my back staring out the back of a station wagon more times than I can count, so there’s a certain nostalgia there.
But the river scene?
I did that once. In college. So a woman wouldn’t realize how boring I was.
Instead she got to learn that lesson over the last quarter century.
Don’t get me wrong. It’s not that I don’t understand the river scene.
I do.
Floating with a group of your friends, tubes all tied together, enjoying adult beverages and the cool water under the warm Texas sun has an appeal to many people.
It’s just not my thing.
I’m also not a big fan of crowds, so the first picture of the season with wall to wall brightly colored tubes packed into the river is the stuff of nightmares — not a leisurely weekend.
This isn’t to say that I don’t love the rivers.
I adore having the Comal and the Guadalupe here, but I’m much more likely to enjoy them on a cold, crisp morning when nobody is around and I can watch the steam curl off of the water.
There’s something so peaceful about watching a deer walk to the water’s edge, dipping its head to drink, with the sun barely over the horizon casting everything in a warm glow.
You typically don’t get that with thousands of people screaming, “WOOOOO!”
And if you do, something is seriously, seriously wrong with that deer.
That is a deer you don’t want to mess with. That is a deer that’s on something. That, my friends, is a deer that has seen some things.
As summer winds down, we enter my favorite part of the year. The part where all the tourists leave and we can start going back to local restaurants without having to wait in lines — or show up at 4:30 for dinner.
And yet, I don’t want the tourists to go away. And I don’t want people to stop coming here. And I don’t want people to stop moving here.
There’s a certain sentiment among some in New Braunfels that the city should have been sealed in a bubble in 1955, 1965, 1975, 1985 — what year you pick depends on what age you are.
But I like having all of this stuff. I like having so many restaurant choices that I can eat for weeks without seeing the same place twice.
I like having so many retailers available that I don’t have to go to San Antonio or Austin unless I want to.
I like having cool boutiques and places with local flavor that I can’t find anywhere else.
So much of that wouldn’t be possible without the tourists, the newcomers and their dollars.
I’m sure that New Braunfels was a charming little town in 1955, 1965, 1975 and 1985 — but we’re coming up on 2020 and it’s a really great place to live right now.
So, yes, I don’t float the river, and I don’t mind the tourism or the newcomers — although I’m not above poking fun at both groups from time to time.
“So how many live music shows did you see this year?”
“What?”
“You live in New Braunfels, so how many live music shows did you see with all those venues and events?”
Yeah...about that...
