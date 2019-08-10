It is instructive to compare Trump’s body language on two occasions.
When speaking at one of his rallies about the invasion of murderers and rapists from Mexico, Trump was very animated and he spoke spontaneously. His body language said that her really meant what he was saying. Recently when speaking in front of a camera about hate having no place in this country and about the evils of white supremacy, he stood like a statue and read from a teleprompter in a monotone. His body language said that his heart wasn’t in it but that he felt he had to say it. Trump can prove me wrong by railing against white supremacy at his next rally. Anyone holding their breath?
Mike Nash,
New Braunfels
