In response to Stephen Baird’s letter from April 12, it is true, that employees and dependents involuntary losing their health insurance have a 60-day “Special Enrollment Period” to apply for insurance. Obamacare Health Insurance Marketplace is not the only place to get health insurance. The same plans offered through Obamacare can be purchased directly from the Insurance Company. If you want a subsidy, you have to enroll through the Marketplace.
Most local health insurance agents can assist you in applying through either. The local agent may also shop you for some other alternatives. Having a local contact will help you.
The Cobra surcharge is only 2% and not 5% as quoted by Baird and sometimes the Cobra premium may be less than the Obamacare premium. With most Cobra plans you have better coverage and you will be able to keep your doctors.
Chip Roy, our U.S. State Representative wants to repeal Obamacare so that health insurance becomes affordable again for the middle class and have the insurance companies compete for your business. Normally competition drives the price down.
Frank Witting,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.