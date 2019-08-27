Sometimes I accidentally watch “Wheel of Fortune.” I say accidentally because it comes on right after the CBS Evening News and after I’m done watching that I go in the kitchen and start fixing dinner while the studio audience chants “Wheel!..Of!..Fortune!”
Thirty minutes later I’m back on the couch with my victuals while Pat Sajak is telling the losing contestants about “lovely parting gifts” and I’m left thinking about two things. Firstly, I think “Wheel of Fortune” would be much more entertaining if there was a shot of tequila positioned on each space of the wheel for the contestants to imbibe. Secondly, what are “lovely parting gifts?” For some of our Democratic presidential wannabes a seat in the U.S. Senate might qualify.
In a crowded field where it is difficult to gain traction in the polls or attract more financial support I believe more than a few of these folks have already started thinking about “Plan B” for several reasons. First and foremost is the question of finances. The big money donors — who you will need for purposes of taking on Donald Trump in the general election — are sitting on the sidelines right now waiting for some of the dust from the herd to settle.
“Grass Roots” support is fine and it can be used as an indicator of more popular support but let’s face it; those $10 donations aren’t going very far in terms of buying ad space or hiring staff.
Facing a money shortage a candidate has two options — go extreme or go on the attack — to set themselves apart and hopefully generate more attention and financial support for themselves. A radical position, such as promising a universal basic income (Andrew Yang), “free” college tuition (we pay for this through taxes), or “free” healthcare (ditto) is a bold position to take. But it also sets you up for attacks by the other side for being unrealistic and/or irresponsible with the public coffers. Never mind the fact that the other side has contributed greatly to the diminished status of those public coffers.
Going on the attack also has its share of hazards. On one hand you will be seen as betraying the concept of “unity” in the party as we head into an election year. This is an important idea for Democrats and is not to be tread upon lightly. Secondly, you also expose yourself for a flank attack.
The best example of this so far was Kamala Harris “making bones” on Joe Biden in the first debate. It made for good tv — as far as debate performances go — but the slight bump in the polls she got was lost a month later when Tulsi Gabbard pulled Kamala’s own dirty laundry out of the hamper. The Beto/Julian dustup in the first debate was another example and noteworthy when you consider the fact that both of these men, being from Texas, are competing for the same set of local donors.
John Hickenlooper was the first to bow out. With polling rates in the presidential race less than 3% — which would rule him out of the next set of debates — but over 50% among Colorado Dems with regards to going after Cory Gardner’s senate seat the choice was clear. Gardner’s position is weak and has been identified as one of the most flippable seats in Congress. And, as a Democrat, I believe that the more guys we can get in position to drive stakes through Mitch McConnell’s heart in 2020 the better.
John Coryn is also up for reelection but, unlike Ted Cruz, he is well-respected in the Senate and can count on a lot of support on the national level. Also, Texas Democrats don’t have a really good scorecard for the past 30 years. Beto’s run last year was close and his ultimate failure left a lot of us scratching our heads and wondering whether to blame the loss on Ted Cruz’s financial connections or possibly a secret pact with Satan.
However, if Julian and Beto can call a truce and maybe flip a coin or something to see whose name is on the ticket John Coryn’s life could get a whole lot more interesting. I think he would win reelection but the idea of losing a Texas seat — and presidential electoral votes — is one of the GOP’s deepest fears.
In a contested race the support on the national level would go to and focus on Coryn. One possible side effect is that the GOP may inadvertently “fail” to give the proper level of attention to other Republican-held seats.
Thirty-four Senate seats are up for grabs with 22 of them being held by Republicans. Susan Collins (Maine), Tom Udall (New Mexico) and Tom Cotton (Arkansas) are also vulnerable. My logic in focusing on these races may seem convoluted but remember that this is ultimately about the big picture. We’re playing chess here — not checkers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.