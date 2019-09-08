While people most commonly recognize New Braunfels as being in Comal County, a significant chunk of the city — and a growing part of it — exists across the line in Guadalupe County.
That became an issue this week after members of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court decided to turn a routine utility request into a bit of a firing squad for New Braunfels Utility’s Ian Taylor.
Jim Wolverton, the commissioner who represents the Schertz area, decided to use the opportunity to grouse about the city’s purchase of property for a voter-approved sports complex, complain about an economic development deal, and had enough sour grapes left over for a fine whine about legislation that prevented the county from collecting hotel occupancy taxes in New Braunfels.
None of this had anything to do with the utility line, but some seemed determined to turn Taylor and the city into a punching bag.
This isn’t anything new for Guadalupe County. Its relationship with the city of Seguin has also gone through rocky periods, like in 2002 when a commissioner said, “Tell me one time the city has ever gone and given money to the county. Every time we turn around they’re sticking us with more money for services like fire protection and animal control.”
That commissioner? Wolverton.
Eventually the NBU request was granted, with Wolverton and Commissioner Judy Cope voting against it and County Judge Kyle Kutscher splitting the difference and voting to approve.
If county officials want to overhaul its policies on utilities being placed in the county’s property, they are within their right to do so, and Taylor seemed ready and eager to work with them on any future requests.
It appears that there’s a significant communication gap between the parties on how things have been handled before and how things should be done now.
Guadalupe County officials should get around the table with NBU, city of New Braunfels officials and hammer this out together.
There will be times when those parties can be partners, and there will be times when they are at odds for different philosophical and economic reasons, but commissioners would do well to remember that plenty of residents of New Braunfels are also citizens of Guadalupe County.
Their interests aren’t less important. Treat them as they are and you’ll learn that neither are their votes.
