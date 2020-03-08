If you’re ready to party, then this month in New Braunfels has got you covered.
This week the city and chamber cut the ribbons on its new highway signs that help celebrate New Braunfels as it marks its 175th anniversary and the final tweaks have been made to some of the big parties that will help locals and visitors alike celebrate the big milestone.
The Herald-Zeitung contributed to that celebration at the start of the month with its special 175th Anniversary magazine. You can find a copy here at the newspaper’s offices or a lot of other locations across the city.
Next week the HZ’s logo at the top of the newspaper will also change to reflect the celebration of the anniversary.
The newspaper will also have wall-to-wall coverage of many of the big events and help keep readers connected with what’s coming up so that people can choose the events that they want to participate in.
And there are a LOT of events.
The official opening of the time capsule on March 14, the mural dedication on March 19, trail riders on March 20 and the big Founders Day celebration on March 21 with parades, fireworks and other festivities.
The anniversary celebration is so large it has its own website — since1845.com — where people can look in and keep up to date with the happenings.
We’d urge everyone in New Braunfels to find a way to participate in the celebration.
The 175th anniversary will be a celebration worth remembering — and for many it might just whet the appetite for that 200th.
That doesn’t seem so far away.
