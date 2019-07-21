Residents should have grave concern over the rock crushing quarry proposed by Vulcan Materials Company to be located at State Hwy 46 and FM 3009.
According to TCEQ, the Edwards Aquifer is the primary source of drinking water for over 1.7 million people in Central Texas covering 4,350 square miles in parts of 11 Texas counties.
Road signage advises motorists of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone indicating an environmentally sensitive area. If a rock crushing quarry is allowed to conduct operations directly above it, these signs are meaningless, and perhaps the state should save money and remove them The message would be clear that the state has abandoned all pretense for water quality and preservation allowing the industry to dictate water usage.
The amount of water to be consumed by operation is disconcerting. If the Vulcan Quarry goes into operation their use of massive quantities of water for dust suppression and other operational needs will decimate our residential water supply. Under the rule of capture, the aggregate industry is permitted unregulated and unlimited usage of natural resources.
Additionally, the water quality provided by the Edwards Aquifer is at risk of contamination arising from quarrying activites that substantially modify the routing of recharge by removal of overlying vegetation and soil which in many karst areas act as a zone of filtration and water purification.
If protective soil cover and/or unsaturated rock is removed, the hole created by the mining will often channel surface water into the ground water system.
If this water is contaminated, the entire water reservoir can quickly become contaminated.
This means that Comal Springs and the Comal River will be impacted as they are hydrologically linked to the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone.
Richard C. Keady,
New Braunfels
