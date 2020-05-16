These wanna be grunts, play warriors, demonstrators of moronic display of Nazi flags and their play toys is a cover up for their insecurities.
Once our military lowers its standards, they should qualify to serve as poop burners. No disrespect for PFCs who participated in that fragrant detail.
Real GIs who had their nostrils opened in combat do not need to display their manhood in public. The U.S. Marines have an idiom for them. “Maggots”
Juan Serda Jr.,
New Braunfels
