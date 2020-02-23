My thanks to Chris Lykins, Will Wright and the Herald Zeitung for publishing the articles on the African Americans’ contributions to New Braunfels and this nation. The colored, negroes, Blacks, Afro-Americans have contributed much to the building of this country, especially the slaves.
The slaves working in the fields had it rough being beaten with clubs and whips while trying to do their work. Some of them invented special tools to make the work easier. Unfortunately, they did not get the credit for it because slaves were considered no better than animals, even though the slaves were humans beings. The animals were considered more valuable than the slaves.
Because the slaves were considered property, and the Master owned them, the Master got the credit for it. The Master didn’t go into the fields, but had overseers to guard and watch the slaves so he didn’t have the slightest idea what those tools looked like nor what they were for. How can you invent something you have never seen? Because of the slaves’ invention, farmers were able to use those tools on their farms to make the work easier for them. As America grew, there have been many inventions that Afro-American have contributed too.
This being my last article for this year, I want to share this with the community. We all have our own thoughts and ideas and we need to learn how to communicate with each other, be able to listen and hear what the other person is saying and be open-minded about it,. After all, as Americans, we have a right to our opinions, and that means to be able to vote however we want to and for whoever we want to. But it’s sad what has happened in this country where we can’t talk about the way things are going. Families can’t talk politics in their home because one is a Republican and the other is a Democrat. What has happened, America? America can never be great until we can come together and make America great for ALL Americans.
I hope we remember how important communication is because without it nothing can or will be solved.
God Bless All.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.