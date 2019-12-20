From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Guadalupe County commissioners became the latest group to throw their weight behind a water district for homeowners around Lake McQueeney, which will now start working toward a financial solution to repair and maintain the old hydroelectric dam that controls the lake level.
There’s still an ongoing court battle with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, which owns the dams and has maintained them well past their projected life expectancy.
Finding a productive way forward where the people who derive the most benefit from the lakes — the property owners there — shoulder the cost of maintaining them, is likely the answer for all the remaining lakes.
McQueeney and public officials are off to a good start with this process.
•••••
Let’s give one big round of applause to King, Titan, Nitro, Nadiv and Rocky — the Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s inaugural class of K-9s which officially retired from service this week.
Officials say the dogs were responsible for a number of criminal apprehensions and narcotic finds during their years of service, but now it’s time for a new generation of canine companions — Gunner, Joker, Bandit, Ranger and Big Tex — pups of King to take the reins.
Retirement for the old ones looks to be pretty sweet — heading home with their handlers to relax after years of viiglance in the field.
Dogs play a key part in law enforcement, and it’s gratifying to see them sent off with a ceremony of their own, as the youngsters get “sworn in.”
Thanks to the New Braunfels Republican Women for making that a reality.
