Something I have always appreciated about living in New Braunfels is that this is a politically active town. I believe that it is all of our responsibility to care about who our leaders are and vote, and from the display of the many signs, banners, and stickers that populate our town as elections near I feel many of you share my belief.
And even though my signs and stickers might not be the ones that are the most popular in our county I am proud to participate in democracy and to have a voice in it. Today I went to H-E-B on Walnut and when I returned to my car after shopping someone had placed a sticker on my car that read “Deport Democrats Make America Great Again” with a picture of a man wearing a boot and kicking a donkey.
