Trump has argued that his urging Ukraine and China to investigate Biden is solely due to his concern about corruption and has nothing to do with politics.
Of course, he has not called out people like Manafort and Cohn for corruption (he only called out Cohn for ratting on him).
Trump would have us believe that there is only one person who needs to be investigated and that it is an amazing coincidence that he happens to be a political rival. Trump must think that we are all idiots.
And, apparently, some of us are.
Mike Nash,
New Braunfels
