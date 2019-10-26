Thanh Lee, who immigrated from Vietnam with her husband and five children to the United States, was overjoyed to know her family would have the privilege of living in a country where opportunities and good fortune were attainable. Shortly after the move, she lost her husband to lung cancer, and found herself living in a country where she was struggling to learn an unfamiliar language, while taking care of her five children.
Even though she received a small widow’s pension, cleaned houses and cared for children during the day, Lee found it difficult to make ends meet. Life was difficult, but living in the United States was a blessing after surviving the perils of war that ravaged her beloved homeland. Love and support from friends and family living in the United States enabled Lee to build a firm foundation and live a productive life.
In 1997, Lee received a brutal blow, a diagnosis of breast cancer that not only devastated her, but consumed her close-knit family. Open communication was key in helping her family understand each step of the disease and the recovery process which included a left breast and nipple removal along with chemotherapy.
The loss of her hair, eyebrows and eyelashes was a secondary disruption that robbed her of her self-esteem and any semblance of control over her body.
A beacon of strength and courage, Lee knew she must maintain stability with her family members in order to survive.
Her daughter, Lan Nguyen, an artistic young woman who adored her mother and wanted to uplift her in every way possible, set out on a journey to discover ways to help.
After learning about the school of Bio-touch in Chicago, Nguyen enrolled in 2004 and became an expert in the art of permanent makeup — eyebrow enhancement; eyelash extensions; eyeliner and lip procedures. In 2006, she furthered her education by attending Premier Pigments in Arlington, where Nguyen learned nipple micro-pigmentation, reconstruction and scar camouflage.
Nipple reconstruction tattoos give breast cancer survivors the option of having realistic looking nipples without having additional surgery. A nipple tattoo is a form of body modification where permanent marks on the skin are made by ink or pigment. Dyes are injected by needles directly under the skin until the tattoo is drawn.
Nguyen gave her mother a loving and magical gift of restored beauty by recreating her beautiful eyebrows and eyelashes. By using an advanced permanent makeup procedure to recreate a natural and realistic appearing left nipple complex, Nguyen was able to restore her mother’s sense of femininity and control over her body.
Because the use of permanent makeup on her mother brought such positive results, Nguyen now offers to perform free nipple reconstruction tattoos on women who have lost their breasts to breast cancer.
This is Nguyen’s way of giving thanks for still having her vibrant and healthy mother in her life. She wishes to help other women rediscover their beauty and femininity in spite having to fight cancer. It can be the final stage of breast reconstruction, and for many, it can represent the closing of a difficult chapter.
As with any procedure involving needles, there are risks. For further information, Nguyen can be reached by email: Lantnguyen2004@gmail.com. The procedure is performed in a safe and comfortable environment at the Bijou Nail Lounge, 2164 Gabriels Pl, Suite 101 at Creekside in New Braunfels.
