Jack McKinney’s July 6th column titled “Pump prices could smooth the road” is based on the pretense raising the tax on gasoline one penny per gallon would pay for the Biden Infrastructure Bill, with an implication that two cents per gallon would cure all of our financial problems.
Unfortunately the self-professed Democrat columnist’s math is faulty by a factor of 1000 and rather than raising $1.5 trillion as stated, a one cent increase per gallon, would only raise $1.42 billion per year. (390,000,000 gal/day x 365days/year x $0.01) Not a small sum to us taxpayers, but it is minuscule to Washington DC. Why the $1.42 billion would not even cover the cash President Obama gave to Iran! For those who attended high school in Baltimore, have a liberal arts degree, or are just math challenged, a trillion is equal to a million times a million. (Trillion = 1,000,000,000,000 Billion = 1,000,000,000 Million = 1,000,000) But what are three more zeros amongst socialists? It’s just zeros!
Chuck: Rising gasoline prices does unfortunately impact the poorest and least well-to-do in our communities. However, you do everyone a disservice when you attempt to blame the Biden administration for rising gas prices, just as it would be for them to take credit for falling prices. Same goes for trying to blame the Green New Deal, of which no part has yet been implemented. Gas is a commodity and the price is market driven. If you recall we were in the midst of a worsening Covid-19 pandemic in November 2020, which suppressed demand and lowered prices. Rather than selectively choosing to use facts only when it benefits you, how about educating yourself and in turn your peers on how things such as gas prices really work and avoid the political blame game. Although, I doubt even if you provided a balance accounting of things, it would change many minds. It’s far easier to blame someone or something, even if it doesn’t exist, than to have honest fact driven discussions.
