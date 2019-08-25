In reference to the column by Sandi Root, “Don’t Fall for sale tactics with Democratic Proposals,” American colonies were created by people fleeing oppressive, centralized governments.
They created local governments that reflected local needs and when the British imposed centralized control over the colonies, they rebelled.
It’s happening now in Hong Kong. People rarely want to be enslaved, but many are lured into enslavement by promises of free education and healthcare and many other false promises.
Government is made of men and women who are not angels without self-interest. They naturally want to aggregate power under their umbrella to influence others, to benefit themselves and their ‘group,’ and to make sure that their enterprises will continue and will reward them well.
Checks against this power-gathering are in our constitution which originally envisioned local control over most aspects of our lives, with a limited role for activities of our federal government relating to actions between states and nations. The author of this article lists an array of proposals that are couched as reasonable, but these are not.
All are incursions that will take away our freedom and local choice in favor of collective and centralized control that will be dispersed by diktat to favored groups. The proposals uniformly remove our individual options in favor of centralized federal and global governance.
Aside from the myriad examples of failure of bureaucracies to deliver efficient outcomes (the collectivized disasters of Mao, Stalin, Venezuela and our own Veterans Administration and most recently the sleeping guards in the Jeffery Epstein Secure Facility) why would we abandon a system of local government and responsiveness to a further removed centralized government which we cannot control, which we can see in action today in China? There are always individuals who will sacrifice liberty for comfort and describe themselves as visionaries, but these are false prophets who deny the proclivities of people to enslave and gain power over each other, unless we operate under a system that limits these evils. Our constitution has been greatly abused by generations of visionaries whose utopian ideals are never realized, yet it is the only protection we have.
To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, we have a Republic if we can keep it. These proposals would confirm Franklin’s worst fears.
Lark Mason,
New Braunfels
