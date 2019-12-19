What are the best Christmas gifts — the most expensive, the one you really wanted, or the one coming from someone out of the blue?
I have never gotten a car or boat and seldom what I really wanted, but those unexpected gifts out of the blue for me are the best.
One year I had reason to celebrate and no one to celebrate with so I decided to give Christmas stockings like Santa.
Thirty seven in all — most delivered on Christmas Eve night and a few Christmas night.
All left on doors or gates, all left with no one noticing, all an unexpected surprise waiting to be found.
They were stuffed with various things, a lump of coal (candy), nuts, chocolate, trinkets and a message from a ministry, Grandma’s Stocking Guild.
It was a blast, a LOT of work and something I need to do again.
The interesting thing was the response.
There were several overwhelmed people, including people who later helped me in big ways.
With several others it deepened friendships taking them to new levels.
The sad part is some did not even say thank you and many could not figure it out.
It was great fun and I learned a lot.
This year is similar and I have combined an unplanned trip to Becker Vineyards with my giving.
Several weeks ago I took my sister there not expecting much.
We were on our way back from the Kerrville Cross after lunch and we had some time.
She always wanted to see the winery, so we stopped. Our first stop was just a fancy bar but after that I knew there had to be more.
I knew Becker wines from the grocery store. It’s large scale, they seemed like nothing special, but probably a good place to visit.
On arriving there I was opened up to a whole new world of fine wines. All from Texas grapes and more importantly, I discovered the story of Becker Vineyards and their owners.
Becker Vineyards started out as a ranch of a successful doctor and his wife who both liked wine, excellence and giving back.
Every aspect of the 50- acre grounds reflects the attention to detail, quality and love of their owners.
Bunny, the wife, just passed away leaving quite a legacy of giving back which continues to this day.
This is a place about more than wine and money; it is a place about sharing God’s blessing and giving back.
So this year my gift list has grown from two to 24-plus as I have realized love in Becker wines that I can share with those who do not expect it.
I don’t think they grow any agape grapes, but that spirit is in all the wines.
Those unexpected gifts are the best. Expand your list; it a lot of fun and somehow whatever you give comes back multiplied.
Merry Christmas, God Loves you, and so do many others.
